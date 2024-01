NOBLESVILLE — One of country music's biggest risers in recent years will be visiting Ruoff Music Center this summer.

Hardy, who sings hits such as "Wait in the Truck", "Give Heaven Some Hell" and "Truck Bed", will bring his "Quit!" tour to Noblesville on June 1, 2024.

Tickets for the show, which features opening acts Kip Moore, Travis Denning and Stephen Wilson Jr., go on sale at 10 a.m. on January 19.