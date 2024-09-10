Country music superstar Megan Moroney announces show at Fishers Event Center

FISHERS — On the heels of the release of her second album, her tour with Kenny Chesney and her nomination for Female Vocalist of the Year, Megan Moroney announced her "Am I Okay?" tour on Tuesday.

The young singer/songwriter will bring her 2025 tour to the new Fishers Event Center next April.

Moroney's most recent album release "Am I Okay" peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 charts.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13.

