Watch Now
EntertainmentEntertainment News

Actions

Country music superstar Megan Moroney announces show at Fishers Event Center

Megan Moroney
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Megan Moroney performs during CMA Fest on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Megan Moroney
Posted

FISHERS — On the heels of the release of her second album, her tour with Kenny Chesney and her nomination for Female Vocalist of the Year, Megan Moroney announced her "Am I Okay?" tour on Tuesday.

The young singer/songwriter will bring her 2025 tour to the new Fishers Event Center next April.

Moroney's most recent album release "Am I Okay" peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 charts.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines

Latest Headlines | September 10, 7am

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.