INDIANAPOLIS — CMA nominated country music star Jordan Davis will bring his 2024 tour to Indianapolis.

On Monday, Davis announced his "Damn Good Time" tour will visit TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on July 31.

Mitchell Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke will also perform at the show.

Tickets will be available through his fan club, The Parish, on Wednesday, October 11 before general on-sale via his websiteon Friday, October 13.