Crossroads Air Show returns to Indy for the first time in a decade

GREENFIELD — Get ready for the roar.

The legendary U.S. Navy Blue Angels are taking to the skies this weekend.

The Crossroads Air Show is returning to Central Indiana the first time since 2012.

You can see jet fighters, historic warbirds and aerobatic performances.

It’s all happening this at the Indianapolis Regional Airport on Saturday and Sunday.

“It has taken years to put this together. Not only to book the performers but the set up. A city here at the Indianapolis regional airport formerly mount comfort. Talking about tents and chairs and restrooms and trash cans. It has been years in the making," Brandon Kline, Marketing and Communications Director for Crossroads Air Show, said.

The stars of the show: the Blue Angels.

Formed in 1946, the flight demonstration squadron is the second oldest formal aerobatic team in the world.

“For the past 77 years, the Blue Angels have been tasked with showcasing the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps through flight demonstrations and community outreach to inspire a culture of excellence and community service," Commander Alex Armatas said.

More than 10,000 people are expected to attend this weekend.

Organizers estimate this will bring an $8.7 million boost to the local economy with hotels, bars and restaurants.

“It’s busy. We practice a lot. We practice a lot to ensure this demonstration is safe, first and foremost. And hopefully it’s enjoyable to watch and exciting," Cdr. Armatas said.

Brittany Moon has a passion for aviation and on Wednesday fulfilled a lifelong dream.

The Zionsville middle school teacher was nominated and chosen to fly with one of the Blue Angels.

“It was a full body work out. I’m very sore today. But that was expected. When you’re pulling that kind of Gs you have to clench your muscles to make sure that stays in your brain," Moon said.

Indy Regional is the second to last stop for the Blue Angels’ 2023 season.

They’ve been to 30+ locations all over the country since march.

The spectacle in the sky is just one reason to attend the airshow — it’s also a fundraiser.

Proceeds will benefit Central Indiana Scouting, the Riley Children’s Foundation and Catch the Stars Foundation.

Prices range for the specific tickets you choose.

Space is limited so purchase them while you can.

