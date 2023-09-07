Dan Wheldon documentary "The Lionheart" to kick off Heartland International Film Festival

INDIANAPOLIS — The trio of films planned to receive a highlighted place within the 32nd edition of the Heatland International Film Festival have been unveiled.

Opening night of the festival, which runs October 5 - 15, will feature "The Lionheart".

"The Lionheart" begins by examining the crash that took 2-time Indianapolis 500 champion Dan Wheldon's life and then catches up with his sons Sebastian and Oliver as they embark on their own journeys into motorsports.

Director Laura Brownson along with Susie and Sebastian Wheldon are scheduled to attend the debut showing at the festival.

On October 11, the Centerpiece showing of the festival will be Netflix's "Rustin".

“Rustin” shines a spotlight on Bayard Rustin (Colman Domingo), who, alongside giants like Martin Luther King Jr. and Ella Baker, dare to imagine a different world and inspire a movement in a march toward freedom.

On October 15, the closing night film will be "The Holdovers".

In "The Holdovers", an instructor at a New England prep school is forced to remain on campus during Christmas break to babysit the handful of students with nowhere to go, eventually forming an unlikely bond with one of them.

The film features Paul Giamatti as the instructor.

On September 15, the entire festival schedule will be revealed, and individual tickets will be available to purchase.