LOS ANGELES — Dancing with the Stars is returning to ABC this fall.

The announcement was made this week, after the show spent one year on Disney+. This will be the 32nd season of the dancing competition show.

The show will be hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, while Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will return as judges.

The announcement comes just over a week after the death of long-time judge Len Goodman.

The upcoming season will also be simulcast on Disney+.