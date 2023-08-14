Date set for Egyptian Room 100 year anniversary celebration concert

INDIANAPOLIS — In celebration of 100 years of the Egyptian Room at the Old National Centre in downtown Indy, a one night celebration concert has been planned.

The Party of the Century with Here Come The Mummies is set for Thursday, Sept. 28 in the Egyptian Room.

“We are proud of the flexibility of Old National Centre but also, specifically its uniqueness in the overall feel and experience the facility offers with spaces such as the Egyptian Room. Fans love that room for concerts but also the community has embraced it for uses that range from corporate events to weddings to celebrations that have included the Super Bowl, Presidential visits and more. It truly is one-of-a-kind,” said Marco Lopez, General Manager of Old National Centre.

The Egyptian Room was established in 1923 and has featured thousands of the greatest musicians, comedians and talents ever.

“For 100 years, the Egyptian Room has attracted and welcomed visiting performers to our city,” said Chris Gahl, executive vice president with Visit Indy. “We know visitors deliberately seek out Indy to see live shows in this historic, unique venue. We are proud to help celebrate this milestone and important cultural and performing-arts venue.”

Here Come The Mummies, a nine-piece funk-rock band made up of 5,000-year-old Egyptian Mummies. with perform with special guests Perpetual Groove.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on August 18 through Live Nation.