Dave Chappelle to perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in September

INDIANAPOLIS — Award-winning comedian Dave Chappelle announced a string of shows for later this year that includes a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Chappelle will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 13.

Chappelle is the 2019 recipient of the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Chappelle’s work has earned him more than 30 nominations and awards in television and film for projects that include his groundbreaking sketch comedy television series “Chappelle’s Show”, comedy specials, and guest appearances on “Saturday Night Live”.

No cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at the show, according to Live Nation. Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show.

Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night and, if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby.

Anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be immediately ejected.

Tickets go on sale through LiveNation at 10 a.m. on July 27.