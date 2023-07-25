Watch Now
EntertainmentEntertainment News

Actions

Dave Chappelle to perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in September

Dave Chappelle
Owen Sweeney/Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2019 file photo, Dave Chappelle is honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington. Chappelle is set to buy a former fire station near his Ohio hometown with plans to turn it into a comedy club. The Dayton Daily News reports that the Miami Twp. Fire Station in Yellow Springs will be sold to the 47-year-old actor’s company and turned into a club that will seat 140 people. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
Dave Chappelle
Posted at 9:19 AM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 09:19:40-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Award-winning comedian Dave Chappelle announced a string of shows for later this year that includes a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Chappelle will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 13.

Chappelle is the 2019 recipient of the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Chappelle’s work has earned him more than 30 nominations and awards in television and film for projects that include his groundbreaking sketch comedy television series “Chappelle’s Show”, comedy specials, and guest appearances on “Saturday Night Live”.

No cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at the show, according to Live Nation. Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show.

Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night and, if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby.

Anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be immediately ejected.

Tickets go on sale through LiveNation at 10 a.m. on July 27.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE