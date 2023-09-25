Egyptian Room to celebrate 100 years this Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, one of Indianapolis's premiere entertainment venues will celebrate a significant accomplishment — 100 years of existence.

The Egyptian Room, located at the Old National Centre, will be honored Thursday with an all-day celebration that culminates in a 100th Birthday party featuring "Here Come the Mummies".

Through the doors of the Egyptian Room have comes presidents, Super Bowl festivities, international Broadway shows and the biggest names in music.

“We are proud of the flexibility of Old National Centre but also, specifically its uniqueness in the overall feel and experience the facility offers with spaces such as the Egyptian Room. Fans love that room for concerts, and the community has embraced it for a range of uses from corporate events to weddings to celebrations that have included the Super Bowl, Presidential visits and more. It truly is one-of-a-kind,” said Marco Lopez, General Manager of Old National Centre.

Thursday in Indianapolis has been named "Egyptian Room Day" in Indianapolis.

"The Party of the Century" celebration with Here Come The Mummies is set for Thursday night in the Egyptian Room.