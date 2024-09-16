First concerts of 2025 at Ruoff Music Center announced

NOBLESVILLE — The first concerts of the 2025 season at Ruoff Music Center has been announced!

On Monday, country music star Thomas Rhett announced his Better in Boots Tour for 2025 — which includes a June stop in Noblesville.

Rhett, will tour to 30 cities across North America and stop at Ruoff Music Center on Saturday, June 14.

Tucker Wetmore and The Castellows will join Rhett at the show.

Also announced on Monday was a 61st birthday celebration to Maynard James Keenan with a concert featuring Primus, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle.

“The Sessanta run was by far the most fun and delicious extended birthday party I’ve ever had thanks to all of the attendees and the master musicianship of Primus, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle. No comparison,” Keenan shares. “Decided we need to share this with people who missed the first round in places we couldn’t get to. Strap in.”

The birthday celebration show will happen on Saturday, May 24 — one night before the 2025 Indianapolis 500.

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20.

