Foghat to perform opening night at Indiana State Fair, replacing Three Dog Night

INDIANAPOLIS — Legendary classic rock band Foghat will serve as the headliner on opening night of the Indiana State Fair on Friday.

The originally scheduled Three Dog Night have had to postpone several of their current shows and the Indianapolis date is one of them.

Foghat, known for classic hits “Slowride,” “Fool For The City” and “I Just Want to Make Love to You” will step in on short notice to entertain fairgoers.

All shows start at 7:30 p.m. and are free with admission to the fair.