Foo Fighters to play at Ruoff Music Center this summer

NOBLESVILLE — The Foo Fighters announced its "Live in North America Tour 2022" on Tuesday, including a stop in Noblesville.

The Grammy Award-Winning band and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will embark on an 18-date trek starting in May.

The legendary rock band will play at Ruoff Music Center on Monday, August 1.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. Ticket-buyers will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken within 48-hours of the show.

