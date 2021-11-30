Watch
Foo Fighters to play at Ruoff Music Center this summer

Leo Correa/AP
Dave Grohl of the band Foo Fighters performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Dave Grohl
Posted at 2:45 PM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 15:10:51-05

NOBLESVILLE — The Foo Fighters announced its "Live in North America Tour 2022" on Tuesday, including a stop in Noblesville.

The Grammy Award-Winning band and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will embark on an 18-date trek starting in May.

The legendary rock band will play at Ruoff Music Center on Monday, August 1.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. Ticket-buyers will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken within 48-hours of the show.

