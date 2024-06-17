Fourth of July events: Where to watch fireworks in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The heat of the summer is here and so is the excitement for things that go boom in the sky.

Fireworks shows are scheduled all over the area.

Here's a list of where you can watch fireworks on and around July 4, 2024.

Bartholomew County

Fireworks at CERAland



On July 4 Ceraland Park will have live music, food and drink vendors, and a firework show at dusk. There is a $10 parking entry fee.

Boone County

Zionsville Lion Club Fourth of July



Starting at 10 p.m. on July 4 fireworks will be launched in Zionsville Lions Park. Parking begins at 4 p.m. for $8 per vehicle. The event begins at 5 p.m. which food and entertainment.

Boone County Fourth of July



Festivities begin in Memorial Park at 1 p.m. on July 4 with a parade followed by several events and entertainment. Fireworks conclude the night at 10 p.m. at Lebanon Middle School.

Cass County

Walton July 4th



It concludes with a firework show at dusk near the Lewis Cass High School.

Fountain County

Covington Fourth of July Celebration



A celebration from June 28 to July 4 at Covington City Park. Different events daily and purchasable wristbands for rides at $20. Their fireworks display begins at 10 p.m. on July 4.

Hamilton County

Lights over Morse Lake Festival



A celebration at Morse Lake and downtown Cicero on July 4 with fireworks, a parade, carnival, craft and food vendors, live music, classic car cruise in and more. Fireworks are set to begin at 10 p.m. shot over Morse Reservoir. The best location for viewing is the intersection of Main and Buckeye St.

Carmelfest



Starting at 9:45 p.m. on July 4, fireworks will be launched from the Carmel Ice Skadium. The festival will run from 1 – 10 p.m. on July 3 and 12 – 10 p.m. on July 4.

Westfield Rocks the Fourth



Starting at 10 p.m. on July 4, fireworks will be launched in Grand Park. Festivities with live music, vendors, inflatables, games and more begins at 4 p.m.

4th of July Fireworks around Fishers



Spectators will be able to watch fireworks throughout Fishers on July 4 at Nickel Plate District, Cyntheanne Park and Geist Reservoir. A concert precedes the fireworks show at Nickel Plate AMP beginning at 8 p.m. The fireworks show starts at 10 p.m.

Hendricks County

2024 Pittsboro Freedom Celebration



Beginning with a 2 p.m. Main Street parade and concluding with a 10 p.m. fireworks show on July 4, the day is full of entertainment in Pittsboro.

Brownsburg Lions Club 4th of July Extravaganza



Beginning on June 29 at Arbuckle Acres Park, the July 4th Extravaganza will take place. On July 4, there will be a 10 a.m. parade, 7:30 p.m. concert and 10 p.m. fireworks.

Johnson County

Sparks in the Park



Come to Johnson County Park on June 28 in Ninevah and enjoy a live music at the amphitheater, inflatables, food, beer, wine and a fireworks show. Admission is $5 for those 13 years old and older.

Freedom Festival

As Greenwood’s marquee community event, Freedom Festival draws more than 50,000 people to Craig Park every summer to celebrate the American Spirit. Held on June 29, the festivities include a 4 p.m. parade, local food and beer. Indiana's best fireworks show concludes the evening.



Madison County

Town of Frankton Fireworks



Lafayette Township FD and Pipe Creek FD is excited to bring the 6th year of fireworks on July 4 to the Town of Frankton! Come out and enjoy an evening of family, food, fun, and fireworks. The show is behind Frankton Elementary School.

Annual Free Airshow and Fireworks

You don't want to miss this free event on July 3. Starting at noon, bring your family and a chair to enjoy aircraft on display, great food, music with DJ David Isabelle, photo ops and more. Parking and admission is free.

Marion County

Downtown Indy Fourth of July Fireworks



Downtown Indy's Fourth Fest returns for its second year featuring an expanded street festival and 20-minute fireworks show. The street festival begins at 6 p.m. with food trucks, ice cream stands, beverages, and a kids zone on St Clair Street and American Legion Mall. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. and the launch site remains at the 500 N Meridian building with optimal viewing areas on the Indiana War Memorial grounds and American Legion Mall.

Independence Day celebration with the Indians



Since Victory Field opened on July 11, 1996, the Indians have played at the corner of West & Maryland EVERY Fourth of July, making it one of Indianapolis' greatest Independence Day traditions. This year, the Indians will host the Louisville Bats. Tickets are still available.

City of Lawrence 4th Fest

This festival will take place at Lawrence Community Park throughout the day, beginning with a parade at 10 a.m. on July 4. A fireworks show will start at 10 p.m.

Monroe County

Ellettsville Fireworks Display



The Annual Independence Day Fireworks display presented by the Ellettsville Volunteer Fire Department will be on Saturday, July 6 at dusk. The fireworks will be launched from the Edgewood High School cross-country area behind the high school and junior high.

Fireworks at Fourwinds Lakeside Inn and Marina

A DNR entrance fee applies to watch the show, which begins at dusk on July 4.

Independence Day Fireworks Show at Lake Lemon

Costing $25 per vehicle, this event begins at dusk at Riddle Point Park at Lake Lemon.

Morgan County

Paragon Speedway Racing & Fireworks Extravaganza



On June 29, Fireworks will follow racing at Paragon Speedway. Racing starts at 6 p.m.

City of Martinsville Fireworks

Martinsville's annual live music and fireworks event will take place on July 4 at Jimmy Nash City Park with live entertainment beginning at 6 p.m, followed by fireworks.

City of Mooresville Fireworks

Mooresville will present their annual fireworks show at Pioneer Park on July 4. The event will feature live music and food vendors in addition to fireworks at dusk. Music starts at 6 p.m.

Brooklyn Kids Park Fireworks

The Town of Brooklyn will present a fireworks display on Thursday, July 4 at the Brooklyn Kids Park on Centenary Road.

White County

Indiana Beach 4th of July Fireworks



Indiana Beach will host a series of fireworks shows over Lake Shafer on July 4, July 10, July 17, July 31 and August 1.

If you do not see your town listed and would like to add it, email news@wrtv.com.

Firework Safety Tips

Fireworks are dangerous to people and animals and can even put property at risk.

The U.S. Fire Administration recommends the safest way to handle fireworks is to not handle them at all. They recommend instead leaving it to the professionals and attend your local firework festival.

But if you opt-out of the festival and put on a home display, remember to adhere to safety standards and other recommendations from officials:

