Good Gravy! A new coaster is coming to Holiday World

SANTA CLAUS — North America's first family boomerang roller coaster is set to open in May 2024 at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari.

The ride "Good Gravy!" will be located in the park's Thanksgiving section.

According to a release from the park, guests will board a train shaped like a giant gravy boat, which will be pulled backwards uphill before flying forwards through the station onto cranberry-colored track, hitting a maximum speed of 37 miles per hour.

The train will fly through a giant cranberry jelly can before narrowly avoiding giant kitchen accoutrements, such as a 20-foot-tall whisk and an 18-foot-tall rolling pin before flying up a 77-foot-tall spike and repeating the journey backwards. The journey will be nearly 1,500 feet long.

“Since 1946, our family has been dedicated to being the best at family fun,” says Fourth-Generation Owner Leah Koch-Blumhardt. “We’re excited to add a coaster to our lineup that caters to the entire family, just like Thanksgiving dinner! The experience will be smooth and gentle enough for grandparents and younger children to enjoy, yet it’s still dynamic enough for the thrill seekers.”

“We put the Guest experience at the center of this design,” adds Fourth-Generation Owner, Lauren Crosby. “We took every detail seriously. We added stroller parking, and a play area for kids who aren’t quite big enough to ride yet, and benches with shade for the family members who prefer to watch. The best detail is that the queue building is air-conditioned, and themed elaborately to Thanksgiving at Grandma’s house.”

Construction has already begun on the station and ride footers, and track will arrive in early November.