Grammy Award winner Sarah McLachlan to perform at White River State Park

INDIANAPOLIS — Another Grammy Award winning artist will visit Indianapolis next year.

Grammy and Juno Award winning singer Sarah McLachlan will perform at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park in June. The show is part of her Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour.

“I think it’s interesting as an artist or as a human for that matter, to be able to go back and look at a postcard of a time in your life and reflect on it,” said McLachlan. “I think this tour is going to be a real walk down memory lane for me, and I’m hoping that my audience, many of whom have been with me for 30 years, will also be able to go back in time with me.”

The 30th anniversary tour will see McLachlan playing the beloved album in its entirety along with some of her most celebrated songs.

McLachlan takes the stage downtown on Sunday, June 16.

Tickets for the show go on sale on December 12.