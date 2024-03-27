Watch Now
EntertainmentEntertainment News

Actions

Grammy Award winning duo announce October show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Josh Dun, Tyler Joseph
Matt Sayles/Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Josh Dun, left, and Tyler Joseph of 21 Pilots perform at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Josh Dun, Tyler Joseph
Posted at 10:33 AM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 10:33:26-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Grammy Award winning duo Twenty One Pilots have announced a global tour for 2024 that includes a stop in downtown Indy.

The tour is in support of their new album "Clancy".

The Columbus, Ohio based pair will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 8.

Fans can participate in an official artist presale for tickets beginning on April 2 with all remaining tickets available during the general on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 5.

WATCH | Indy's Latest Headlines

Latest Headlines | March 27, 7am

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!