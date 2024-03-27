Grammy Award winning duo announce October show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS — Grammy Award winning duo Twenty One Pilots have announced a global tour for 2024 that includes a stop in downtown Indy.

The tour is in support of their new album "Clancy".

The Columbus, Ohio based pair will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 8.

Fans can participate in an official artist presale for tickets beginning on April 2 with all remaining tickets available during the general on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 5.

WATCH | Indy's Latest Headlines