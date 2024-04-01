Grammy Award winning duo announces show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in October

INDIANAPOLIS — This morning, The Black Keys announced a 2024 North American headline tour that includes a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indy.

The International Players Tour was announced in support of the duos new album "Ohio Players" which releases on April 5.

Along with support from The Head and The Heart, the duo will take the stage inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 26.

Presale ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. on April 2. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on April 5.

