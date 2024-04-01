Grammy Award winning duo announces show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in October

Watch Now
The Black Keys will visit the on October 26
Patrick Carney, left, and Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys perform at the 8th annual Love Rocks NYC concert benefiting God's Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Posted at 9:11 AM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 09:11:35-04

INDIANAPOLIS — This morning, The Black Keys announced a 2024 North American headline tour that includes a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indy.

The International Players Tour was announced in support of the duos new album "Ohio Players" which releases on April 5.

Along with support from The Head and The Heart, the duo will take the stage inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 26.

Presale ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. on April 2. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on April 5.

