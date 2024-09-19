Heartland International Film Festival lineup announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The 33rd Heartland International Film Festival is happening next month in Indianapolis and we now know some of the highlights you can expect.

Today, Heartland Filmannounced the lineup for the 11-day festival.

Opening night on October 10 showcases a film called, "A Real Pain" from Searchlight Pictures. The movie follows mismatched cousins as they reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their grandmother. Jesse Eisenberg stars in the film, which he also wrote and directed.

It also co-stars Kieran Culkin.

The festival will also host a screening of "Small Things Like These" on October 16. It stars Oscar winner Cillian Murphy, who plays a coal merchant who discovers disturbing secrets kept by the local convent.

The Heartland Festival will also honor Craig T. Nelson with the 2024 Pioneering Spirit Lifetime Achievement Award. That's October 19.

Again - the festival all begins October 10 and goes through Oct. 20.

