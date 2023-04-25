History on Tap returns to Conner Prairie this June

FISHERS — One of Indianapolis’ premier adult beverage festivals is returning this summer.

Conner Prairie’s annual History on Tap festival returns on Friday, June 2 this year.

The festival highlights local craft breweries and the opportunity to taste historical beers made in partnership between Sun King and Conner Prairie.

Numerous well-known breweries are slated to be in attendance including Sun King, Mashcraft, Ash & Elm Cider, Terre Haute Brewing Co., Fountain Square Brew Co., Four Day Ray Brewing and Taxman Brewing Co.

Tickets are already on sale.

General admission, which allows access from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m., costs $60 for drinkers and $15 for designated drivers.

VIP admission, which allows access an hour early, costs $80 for drinkers and $20 for designated drivers.