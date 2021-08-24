Holiday World and Splashin' Safari capping daily attendance due to COVID-19

SANTA CLAUS — Officials at Holiday World and Splashin' Safari in southern Indiana are capping daily attendance at the park.

The announcement comes amid the rising COVID-19 cases and as businesses struggle to find employees.

Park officials say guests will need to purchase tickets in advance online in order to guarantee admission into the park.

Season ticket holders and those with tickets already do not need to make a reservation.

Park officials say many employees are students and teachers who have been asked to stay at home in order to protect orders.