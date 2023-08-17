HorrorHound Weekend, featuring actors from your favorite horror films, happening in Indy this weekend

If you're a horror film fan, then you'll want to be in downtown Indianapolis this weekend.

HorrorHound Weekend is a series of Midwest horror conventions where fans can meet some of the biggest celebrities in film and television - new and old.

The event also includes film screenings, panel discussions, costume contests and chances to meet your favorites for photo and autograph opportunities.

HorrorHound Weekend will be in Indianapolis Aug. 18 - 20 at the Indiana Convention Center.

Some of this year's highlighted celebrity guests include Freddy Krueger star Robert Englund, Amie Donald, Griffin Dunne Dermot Mulroney and Freddy Rodriguez.

For a full list of guests and how you can meet them click HERE.

To purchase tickets ahead of time for this weekend's event or to get more information visit the HorrorHound Weekend Website.