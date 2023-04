INDIANAPOLIS — Multi-platinum selling rock band, Incubus, will visit Indianapolis on their upcoming summer tour.

The tour, featuring Badflower and paris jackson will take the stage at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Friday, July 28, 2023 as part of the Jack Daniel’s Concert Series.

Incubus is a Grammy nominated band with more than 23 million albums sold worldwide.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. via LiveNation.