Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra to play Pink Floyd at White River State Park

INDIANAPOLIS — Adding to an already rock solid summer concert schedule at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra has added a performance.

The ISO will performs the music of Pink Floyd on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 at the downtown venue.

Join by Randy Jackson lead singer of the rock band Zebra) and guest conductor Brent Havens, the ISO will perform Pink Floyd's "The Dark Side of the Moon" in its entirety. They will also play an array of greatest hits from the rock legends.

“My concept for The Music of Pink Floyd was to take the music as close to the originals as we could and then add some colors to enhance what the original group had done,” Havens said. “The wonderful thing with an orchestra is that you have an entire palette to call upon. The band is reproducing what Pink Floyd did on the albums, as closely as possible, and then having an orchestra behind the band gives the music a richness, a whole different feel, a whole different sense of depth.

There will be a pre-sale for tickets through the ISO beginning on Wednesday.

General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 23.