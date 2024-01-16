Janet Jackson returning to Indy for show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in June

INDIANAPOLIS — Five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Janet Jackson is returning to Indianapolis in 2024.

Jackson, along with Nelly, will visit Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 23 as part of her continued Together Again tour.

One of the most influential entertainers of the modern era, Janet Jackson has won five Grammy Awards, two Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, a nomination for an Academy Award along with dozens of American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on January 17.