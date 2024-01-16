Watch Now
EntertainmentEntertainment News

Actions

Janet Jackson returning to Indy for show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in June

Janet Jackson
Richard Shotwell/Invision
FILE - Janet Jackson poses in the press room during the Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Nov. 5, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The Atlanta Hawks are still alive in the playoffs and that will force fans planning to attend Jackson's concert in the city this week to wait a day to see the music star. The Hawks' win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, April 25, 2023, means that State Farm Arena is double-booked for Thursday night, April 27. Live Nation says Jackson’s concert will be postponed until Friday,. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Janet Jackson
Posted at 11:26 AM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 11:37:08-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Janet Jackson is returning to Indianapolis in 2024.

Jackson, along with Nelly, will visit Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 23 as part of her continued Together Again tour.

One of the most influential entertainers of the modern era, Janet Jackson has won five Grammy Awards, two Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, a nomination for an Academy Award along with dozens of American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on January 17.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!