INDIANAPOLIS — Multi-genre hit maker Jelly Roll is returning to Indianapolis in November.

The star musician announced his Beautifully Broken Tour will stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 7.

Joining Jelly Roll for the show will be ERNEST, Shaboozey and Allie Colleen.

General on sale for the show begins at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 1.

