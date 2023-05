NEW CASTLE — The top two competitive eaters in the world will convene in New Castle on Friday for a bout with Jack's Donut Hole Eating Championship.

The Major League Eating event, featuring Joey Chestnut and Geoffrey Esper, who owns the world record for donut holes consumed in eight minutes with 293 eaten, will take place at 1400 Plaza in New Castle.

Chestnut withdrew from the competition in 2022, but coming to take Esper's crown and record.

The competition starts at 7:30 p.m.