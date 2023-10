MUNCIE — Indiana's own John Mellencamp will perform again in Indiana next year.

Mellencamp will perform hits like "Jack & Diane", "Hurts So Good" and "Small Town" when he takes the stage at Emens Auditorium on the campus of Ball State in March 2024.

The show, part of the continuation of Mellencamp's 2023 tour, will take place on March 22.

Tickets will go on-sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3.