John Mulaney, Pete Davidson to perform at Ball State next month

MUNCIE — A powerhouse comedy pairing will take the stage at Emens Auditorium on Ball State's campus next month.

John Mulaney and Pete Davidson are scheduled to perform on October 7 at the auditorium.

Mulaney is a two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer, actor and comedian. He can be seen in his latest Netflix stand up special, BABY J.

Davidson was a cast member on SNL from 2014-2022, where his singular “Weekend Update” features and original music videos garnered millions of views.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15.

The event is a phone-free event. Use of phones, smart watches and accessories, will not be permitted in the performance space. Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event.