Jonas Brothers return to Indianapolis this August

INDIANAPOLIS — The Jonas Brothers are returning to Indianapolis this summer.

The brother trio will head out on a 35-date tour that includes a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 22.

The tour, called "Five albums. One Tour." will feature music from across the entire catalog from the band.

Their newest album releases on May 12.

Tickets for the Gainbridge Fieldhouse show go on sale May 9. Due to high demand, LiveNation is enacting a presale through their "Verified Fan" program. Registration is open now through May 6 at 11:59 p.m. here.