Jonas Brothers return to Indianapolis this August

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Nick Jonas, from left, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, perform at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Posted at 10:24 AM, May 02, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Jonas Brothers are returning to Indianapolis this summer.

The brother trio will head out on a 35-date tour that includes a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 22.

The tour, called "Five albums. One Tour." will feature music from across the entire catalog from the band.

Their newest album releases on May 12.

Tickets for the Gainbridge Fieldhouse show go on sale May 9. Due to high demand, LiveNation is enacting a presale through their "Verified Fan" program. Registration is open now through May 6 at 11:59 p.m. here.

