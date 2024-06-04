Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar announced for Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — The first concert set for the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fair has been announced.

Dogstar, which features movie star Keanu Reeves along with Bret Domrose and Rob Mailhouse will hit the stage this August.

The trio reunited in 2022 after nearly 20 years apart and are bringing their rock show to the Heartland during the state fair.

Dogstar will play Thursday, August 8th at 7:30 p.m. on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage. The Indiana State Fair runs from August 2-18 this year.