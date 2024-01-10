Keith Urban to perform at Indiana Convention Center on All-Star Saturday night

INDIANAPOLIS — One of country music's biggest stars will perform in Indianapolis as part of the NBA All-Star weekend next month.

Keith Urban, singer of hit sons like "Blue Ain't Your Color" and "Somebody Like You", with perform at the Indiana Convention Center during All-Star Weekend Fan Fest.

Keith Urban is headlining the NBA Crossover's Pregame Concert on Saturday, February 17 in Indy!



Tickets on sale now:

Tickets are on sale now for the show on Feb. 17. General admission tickets for the show cost $100 and VIP tickets cost $200.

Doors open at 10 a.m.