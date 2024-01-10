Watch Now
Keith Urban to perform at Indiana Convention Center on All-Star Saturday night

Urban's concert is part of Saturday's pregame festivities
Posted at 10:29 AM, Jan 10, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — One of country music's biggest stars will perform in Indianapolis as part of the NBA All-Star weekend next month.

Keith Urban, singer of hit sons like "Blue Ain't Your Color" and "Somebody Like You", with perform at the Indiana Convention Center during All-Star Weekend Fan Fest.

Tickets are on sale now for the show on Feb. 17. General admission tickets for the show cost $100 and VIP tickets cost $200.

Doors open at 10 a.m.

