Kenny Chesney to perform special amphitheater show at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE — One of country music's biggest stars is set to perform a special amphitheater show at Ruoff Music Center amidst his stadium tour this summer.

Kenny Chesney has set a June 20 show to return to Noblesville alongside featured act Megan Maroney.

“It takes a lot of work to put together a stadium-sized show, and that’s actually part of the fun. But you can get so busy with all the details that go into a stadium show, it captures your focus... and then you look up, and you realize that there’s also this thing that’s smaller and more intimate, and you want that, too," Chesney said. "There is nothing like being out on the lawn with your friends, or even under the pavilion, on a clear night hearing the music and just being in the moment. You can do some things in that environment you can’t at a stadium. It’s less production, less massive, but there’s a real sense of connection that is undeniable.”

Chesney's Sun Goes Down 2024 tour has already sold out multiple stadiums in the U.S., including two full sell-outs of Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on March 15 at KennyChesney.com.