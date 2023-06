INDIANAPOLIS — One of the hardest workers in the rap game is planning a performance at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park this October.

Kevin Gates will bring the "Only The Generals" tour to Indianapolis on October 11 with guests BigXthaPlug and DJ Chose.

Gates recently reached the 10 year anniversary of his debut mixtape "The Luca Brasi Story".

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 30 through LiveNation.