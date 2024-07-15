Kevin Hart announces show at Murat Theatre

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the world's most well-known comedians and a Mark Twain award recipient will soon be performing at the Murat Theatre in downtown Indianapolis.

Kevin Hart, who has nominations for Emmy and Grammy awards on his resume, announced he bring his Acting My Age stand-up comedy show to Indianapolis on November 17.

Presale for the show begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17. Ticket to the general public go on sale at KevinHartNation.com on Friday, July 19.

“Acting my Age” is my ninth tour and I wanted to change things up by creating a more intimate environment. This hour is about connecting with the audience and feeding off the crowd's energy and laughter," Kevin Hart said.

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space.

Upon arrival at the venue, phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue.

