Limp Bizkit to play Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE — Limp Bizkit will perform at Ruoff Music Center next summer, the band announced Tuesday.

The 1990s metal band will bring its 2024 Loserville Tour the Noblesville venue on Sunday, July 21.

Musician and iconic 1980s actor Corey Feldman is among the special guests.

Other guests are Bones with Eddy Baker & Zavier Wulf and N8NOFACE. Riff Raff will host the concert.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Dec. 8 at LiveNation.com and loservilletour.com and limpbizkit.com. Presale tickets are available starting Dec. 7.