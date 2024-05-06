Live Nation Concert Week kicks off Wednesday, $25 All-In tickets available

INDIANAPOLIS — Live Nation Concert Week returns this week with special $25 all-in pricing to multiple Indianapolis-area shows.

Concert week kicks off on May 8 with discounted concerts tickets available to multiple shows at Ruoff Music Center, Everwise Ampitheater at White River State Park, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Lucas Oil Stadium and more.

Among the participating shows are:



Pink (Lucas Oil Stadium)

Bush with Jerry Cantrell (Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park)

Chris Young (Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park)

Janet Jackson (Gainbridge Fieldhouse)

Kenny Chesney (Ruoff Music Center)

Pitbull (Ruoff Music Center)

Plenty more shows are planned to be part of Live Nation Concert Week. Learn about them on the Live Nation website.