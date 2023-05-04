LiveNation Concert Week Returns, includes $25 tickets to numerous Indy shows

INDIANAPOLIS — Next week, concert week returns from Live Nation.

During concert week, Live Nation offers $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,800 shows across North America.

The annual week-long program kicks off ahead of a robust 2023 summer concert season.

The ticket sale lasts from 10 a.m. on May 10 through 11:59 p.m. on May 16 and tickets are $25 with fees included.

Among the artists included in the promotion are Darius Rucker, Motley Crue, Fall Out Boy, Hank Williams Jr., Jelly Roll, Nickleback, Wiz Khalifa, Thomas Rhett, Wu Tang Clan and more.

