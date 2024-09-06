Macaulay Culkin to host screening of Home Alone at Murat Theatre this December

INDIANAPOLIS — "You guys give up? Or are you thirsty for more?"

On Friday, an event guaranteed to get you in the holiday spirit was announced for the Murat Theatre.

Macaulay Culkin, known for many roles but likely none greater than Kevin McCallister in Home Alone, will host a screening of the movie on December 5.

The event, called "A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin", will feature commentary from Culkin that includes behind-the-scenes stories and insights.

Culkin expects to talk about his experiences on set, his favorite memories from filming Home Alone and his take on why this movie has become such a beloved holiday classic.

