Meet the men vying for the Golden Bachelorette's heart

LOS ANGELES — The fall, 24 men will vie for the heart of Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos.

Vassos, who appeared on the Golden Bachelor season with Gerry Turner, returns to the Bachelor mansion to find her match.

The 24 men who will vie for Joan’s heart are the following:



William “Bill,” 68, a retired videographer from Portland, Ore.

Robert “Bob,” 66, a chiropractor from Marina Del Ray, Calif.

Charles K., 62, a portfolio manager from Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.

Charles L., 66, a retired financial analyst from Philadelphia, Pa.

Charles “Chock,” 60, an insurance executive from Wichita, Kan.

Christopher, 64, a contractor from West Babylon, N.Y.

Daniel “Dan,” 64, a private investor from Naples, Fla.

David, 68, a rancher from Austin, Texas

Gary, 65, a retired finance executive from Palm Desert, Calif.

Gil, 60, an educator from Mission Viejo, Calif.

Gregg, 64, a retired university VP from Longboat Key, Fla.

Guy, 66, an ER doctor from Reno, Nev.

John “Jack,” 68, a caterer from Chicago, Ill.

Jonathan, 61, a shipping consultant from Oakland, Iowa

Jordan, 61, a sales manager from Chicago, Ill.

Keith, 62, a girl dad from San Jose, Calif.

Kenneth “Ken,” 60, a property management treasurer from Peabody, Mass.

Kim, 69, a retired navy captain from Seattle, Wash.

Mark, 57, an army veteran from Leesville, La.

Michael, 65, a retired banking CEO from Denver, N.C.

Pablo, 63, a retired UN agency director from Cambridge, Md.

Pascal, 69, a salon owner from Chicago, Ill.

Ralph “RJ,” 66, a financial advisor from Irvine, Calif.

Thomas, 62, a fire department chief from New York, N.Y.

“The Golden Bachelorette” premieres at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines