INDIANAPOLIS — Memphis-based rapper and entreprenuer Moneybagg Yo will bring his "Larger Than Life Tour" to Gainbridge Fieldhouse this August.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of his most recent release "Hard to Love" which reached No. 1 on Apple Music's Top Albums chart.

The tour will also feature Finesse2tymes, Sexyy Red, Big Boogie, Luh Tyler and YTB Fatt.

Tickets for the August 17 show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13 through Ticketmaster.