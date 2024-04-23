Watch Now
EntertainmentEntertainment News

Actions

Mr. Wordwide 305 Pitbull announces show at Ruoff Music Center

Pitbull
Paul R. Giunta/Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP
Pitbull performs as part of "The Trilogy Tour" on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)
Pitbull
Posted at 9:52 AM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 09:52:36-04

NOBLESVILLE — Global superstar Pitbull announced his Party After Dark Tour on Tuesday with plans to stop in central Indiana.

On September 1, Pitbull, along with special guest T Pain, will hit the stage at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville.

Pitbull’s recent musical releases include Trackhouse and Trackhouse: Daytona 500 Edition. The album titles are inspired by the NASCAR Cup Series team Trackhouse Racing, which he has been a co-owner of since 2021.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 26.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines

Latest Headlines | April 23, 7am

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!