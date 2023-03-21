Mudvayne bringing first headlining tour in over a decade to Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE — Kickstarting their first headlining tour in over 14 years, metal band Mudvayne announced The Psychotherapy Sessions tour today.

The tour will make a stop at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Tuesday, August 8.

The band will be joined on tour by Coal Chamber (first performances in eight years), GWAR, Nonpoint and Butcher Babies.

“An Event. On the Horizon. Over 25 years in the making. Brave travelers…You, and the alien seed - MuDvAyNe. A journey begun. Reaching Zenith. Now for the Eschatology.” – Matt McDonough, Mudvayne's drummer said.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24 through Live Nation.