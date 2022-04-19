Nas and Wu-Tang Clan bringing 'NY State of Mind' tour to Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE — Nas and Wu-Tang Clan announced Tuesday that their co-headling tour "NY State of Mind" will be coming to Noblesville.

The hip-hop icons will perform at Ruoff Music Center on Thursday, September 1.

Tickets for the show go on sale Tuesday, April 26 at 10 a.m. on Live Nation.

According to a release from Live Nation, fans of Wu-Tang Clan can expect the show to be a "celebration" of the rap group, as individuals and as a whole.

"Whether they're delivering the 36 Chambers record front to back on the album's 25th Anniversary Tour, or tracks from GZA's seminal Liquid Swords and Raekwon's maﬁoso-minded Only Built 4 Cuban Linx..., or honoring the legacy of their departed brother, Ol' Dirty Bastard, every Wu-Tang Clan show is a celebration of proliﬁc careers as individuals and especially as the most storied group in hip-hop history," Live Nation's release read.

Nas released his Grammy award-winning "King's Disease" album in August 2020. In August 2021, the legendary rapper dropped "King's Disease II." Most recently, he released a surprise album titled Magic.

