INDIANAPOLIS — Nashville-based stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze will bring the laughs to Gainbridge Fieldhouse this fall.

The 2021 Grammy nominated comedian and podcaster Nate Bargatze is selling out shows across the world and will attempt to do so again when he performs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 28.

Bargatze’s comedy is both clean and relatable, which has created a large following.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21, 2023, at 10 a.m.