INDIANAPOLIS — NE-YO, the three-time Grammy Award-winning R&B hitmaker, will perform in Indianapolis this September.

As part of the Jack Daniel's Concert Series, Ne-Yo will play the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Robin Thicke and Mario will be special guests at the show.

Tickets go on sale through LiveNation at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 16.