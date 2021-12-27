Old National Centre offering $20.22 New Year ticket deal for several 2022 concerts

INDIANAPOLIS — Music fans can catch nearly 30 concerts in Indianapolis next year for just over $20.

Old National Centre is selling all-in tickets for $20.22 to select shows scheduled in 2022. Acts include Darius Rucker, Kaleo, Daughtry, Kip Moore, Bryce Vine, Trolls Live, Wale, Circa Survive, Gary Allan, and more.

The Indianapolis music venue says it's looking to get "2022 started off on a high note."

To secure the deal, patrons must use the passcode "NEWYEAR" on Ticketmaster.com at the time of purchase.

Tickets are on sale now through Sunday, January 2.

Here are all 27 shows participating in Old National Centre's deal:

Motion City Soundtrack – Jan. 5

Circa Survive - Jan. 12

Ryan Hurd - Jan. 16

Jeff Rosenstock - Jan. 21

Brian Fallon - Jan. 22

Cleopatrick - Jan. 23

Dancing with the Stars LIVE! - Jan. 29

Wale - Jan. 30

Bryce Vine - Feb. 3

Hippie Sabotage - Feb. 5

Theory of a Deadman - Feb. 11

Two Friends - Feb. 22

Kip Moore - Feb. 24

Trolls Live! - Feb. 26 & 27

Lil Tecca - Feb. 27

Daughtry - Mar. 5

The Midnight - Mar. 15

Darius Rucker - Mar. 19

Johnnyswim - Mar. 26

Chris Lane - Apr. 2

Todrick Hall - Apr. 7

Kaleo - Apr. 9

Gary Allan - Apr. 15

Teddy Swims - Apr. 17

Old National Centre requires all attendees to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of showtime.

