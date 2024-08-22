Olympic bronze medalist Stephen Nedoroscik to compete on Dancing with the Stars

LOS ANGELES — On Thursday, the first contestant for the upcoming 33rd season of "Dancing with the Stars" was announced.

During Good Morning America, 25-year-old Stephen Nedoroscik was announced as the first contestant on the show.

Nedoroscik is fresh off of winning two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The star gymnast captures the world's attention with his skilled precision on the pommel horse and with his unqiue glasses look.

Nedoroscik gained the nickname Clark Kent after removing his glasses moments before jumping into action on the pommel horse. He wears the glasses at all other times due to an eye condition called strabismus.

The remainder of the season 33 cast of "Dancing with the Stars" will be exclusively announced on Sept. 4 on Good Morning America.

Dancing with the Stars begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17 on WRTV.

