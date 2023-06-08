Online comedy star Matt Rife schedules multiple Indiana shows

INDIANAPOLIS — Comedian Matt Rife has announced his upcoming ProbleMATTic World Tour with multiple stops in Indiana planned.

Rife will perform his comedy act at the Murat Theatre on October 15 and at the IU Auditorium in Bloomington on Valentines Day 2024.

The standup comedian recently exploded as one of the fastest growing comedians through his viral content on TikTok, where he has amassed over 13 million followers, and more than 2 billion views globally.

General ticket sales start through LiveNation at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 9 for both of Rife's shows. It's not clear how many tickets will remain as his artist presale started on Tuesday and his shows have sold out in many areas, including Fort Wayne — where he will perform on December 22 and 23.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to live out this life long dream! To tour the world, spreading laughter, with some of my best friends, is something I never thought would be possible," Rife said. "I’m so grateful to get this opportunity, and it’s even more fulfilling knowing that it’s all because of the incredible people who enjoy my comedy. I’ve been working so hard towards this for 12 years and now I’ve surrounded myself with a team who works just as hard and share the same passion! I still can’t believe it.”