Oppenheimer showings extended at downtown Indy IMAX theater

Michael Conroy/AP
The Indiana State Museum is shown in Indianapolis, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2011. AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Posted at 2:39 PM, Aug 10, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The IMAX theater in downtown Indianapolis has added additional showings of the movie "Oppenheimer".

The IMAX at the Indiana State Museum is one of the only places in the world where you can see a specific version of the film — 70 milimeter film on an IMAX screen.

The reel for the film is massive at more than 11 miles long and weighing 600 pounds.

There will be between one and three showing everyday throughout the month of August.

Tickets can be purchased here.

