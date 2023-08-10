Oppenheimer showings extended at downtown Indy IMAX theater

INDIANAPOLIS — The IMAX theater in downtown Indianapolis has added additional showings of the movie "Oppenheimer".

The IMAX at the Indiana State Museum is one of the only places in the world where you can see a specific version of the film — 70 milimeter film on an IMAX screen.

The reel for the film is massive at more than 11 miles long and weighing 600 pounds.

You asked, we listened! We have additional dates and showings due to popular demand. Grab your ticket fast! https://t.co/IcPldzSPMD #DowntownIndy #Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/rLtuzeIYa4 — IMAX Downtown Indy (@imaxindy) August 10, 2023

There will be between one and three showing everyday throughout the month of August.

Tickets can be purchased here.