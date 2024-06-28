Over 200 films scheduled for next month's Indy Shorts International Film Festival

INDIANAPOLIS — This Summer, an annual film festival is encouraging you to dive into hundreds of splashy short films.

The Indy Shorts International Film Festival returns to the Circle City for the seventh year this July.

The festival showcases work of filmmakers from all over the globe.

This year there will be 206 different films to watch. 41 of those films will have their world premiere at the festival.

17 of the films are by or about Hoosiers — including Zionsville's Michael Husain.

WRTV

Husain is the director of the film "The Sugarman".

"It is a documentary short about a guy named "Sugar" Ray Seales," Husain said. "He was the only Olympic gold medalist in boxing in 1972. He had a wonderful professional career to, but ultimately began to lose his eyesight."

To qualify as a short film, the total run time is 40 minutes or less. Jessica Chapman with Heartland Film says the festival received over 5,000 submissions.

WRTV

"We have two Indiana spotlight programs," Chapman said. "Those programs will feature the 17 by someone or about someone from Indiana. So you might see someone you know on the screen or an organization that you love supporting. We will have a huge Q+A after each of those screenings."

Many famous faces will make appearances on the screen — including Seth Rogan, Richard King and Molly Ringwald.

Indy Shorts runs from July 23-28 at Living Room Theaters and Newfields.